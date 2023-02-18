Amex EveryDay Preferred Card Review

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only is worth considering if you want to earn valuable Amex Membership Rewards points — especially if you spend a lot on groceries, gas, or travel — without incurring a high annual fee. But you’ll need to use the card at least 30 times a month to make it worthwhile.

Review: Is the Amex EveryDay Preferred the Best Credit Card for You?

If you’re looking to earn flexible points you can use for travel, American Express issues some of the best credit cards. There are several cards that earn Amex Membership Rewards points, but most charge high annual fees of $150 or more.

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only clocks in at a more modest price point, with an annual fee of Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Annual Fee. That’s in line with other top travel rewards credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Product Name Only and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only, although that’s where the similarities end.

The welcome bonus offer on the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only is a lot lower than what you’d expect from a card of its caliber. New cardholders can earn Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro Bonus. That’s worth around Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Featured Reward Value in travel, based on Insider’s points and miles valuations.

Cardholders earn 3x points at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in spending, then 1x), 2x points at US gas stations and on eligible travel purchases made at Amex Travel, and 1 point per dollar on everything else.

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only also offers good benefits, including a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro APR (then a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Regular APR APR), car rental insurance, purchase protection, and extended warranty.

Those don’t seem like remarkable earning rates, but the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only has a superpower. If you make at least 30 transactions during a billing period, you’ll earn 50% more points on all purchases in that billing cycle. That means up to 4.5x points for spending at US supermarkets (3x regular points x 1.5), making the card one of the best credit cards for buying groceries.

That said, if you’re the type of person who only uses their credit card a few times a week, this is probably not the best card for you. Instead, check out our guides to the best American Express cards and best rewards credit cards for other top options.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

How to Earn Rewards From the Amex EveryDay Preferred Card

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only has an earning structure that’s dependent on whether or not you meet the transaction bonus threshold each billing cycle. Its basic earning rates are as follows:

3x points at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1x (excluding superstores, convenience stores, warehouse clubs, and meal-kit delivery services)2x points at US gas stations (excluding superstores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs that sell gasoline)2x points on eligible travel purchases made at American Express Travel1 point per dollar on everything else

But when you factor in the 50% bonus points for making at least 30 transactions in a billing cycle, your effective earning rates become:

4.5x points at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1.5x 3x points at US gas stations 3x points on eligible travel purchases at Amex Travel1.5 points per dollar on everything else

Again, you’ll get the most value from the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only when you meet the 30-transaction threshold in a billing cycle. Otherwise, the card’s earning rates are fairly average, and not worth the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Annual Fee.

How to Use Amex Membership Rewards Points

American Express Membership Rewards are among the most versatile transferable points you can earn. You’ll typically get the most value from your rewards when you transfer them to Amex’s airline and hotel partners to book award travel.

The best rate of return often comes from business- and first-class award flights, or award stays at luxury hotels.That’s why Insider’s valuations peg Amex points as worth 1.8 cents apiece, on average.

There are other ways to redeem your rewards, but you’ll get a lower rate of return. These include:

Redeem points at a rate of 1 cent apiece for flights, and at a slightly lower rate for hotels, rental cars, and more through American Express Travel (a good option if you don’t want to worry about award charts or blackout dates)Use points for gift cards (usually 1 cent per point)Cash in points for statement credits (0.6 cents per point)Pay with points at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Saks Fifth Avenue, Boxed.com, Dell.com, Staples, and more (0.7 cents per point)Redeem points for food delivery with GrubHub and Seamless (0.7 cents per point)Use points toward New York City taxi fare in vehicles using enabled point-of-sale devices (1 cent per point)Shop with points for gifts and merchandise through Amex (usually 0.5 cents per point)

Amex EveryDay Preferred Benefits and Features

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only comes with a handful of useful benefits that can save you money and protect your purchases. That said, it’s a little lackluster in the perks it offers compared to other rewards credit cards with similar annual fees — you won’t get any travel statement credits or airport lounge passes with this card, for instance.

Introductory 0% APR

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only can save you money on interest with its a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro APR (then a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Regular APR APR).

This can come in handy if you have bigger purchases coming up that you want to pay for over time, or if you want to transfer a balance from another credit card and avoid high interest charges. This card’s 0% APR is decent, but it shouldn’t be the primary reason you open the card. In fact, you’ll find offers for much longer APRs in our guides to the best balance transfer credit cards and best low-interest credit cards.

Purchase protection

It really stings when you purchase a fancy new item and it breaks soon afterward. When you use the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only to pay for an item and it’s damaged or stolen withing 90 days of purchase, you could be eligible for purchase protection of up to $1,000 per covered purchase and $50,000 per card, per calendar year ($500 coverage for natural disasters). Be sure to read about exclusions and exceptions here.

Extended warranty

If you pay for a qualifying item with the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only, you’re eligible for extended warranty coverage. This extends the duration of original manufacturer’s warranties of five years or less by up to one additional year. Coverage is limited to up to $10,000 per covered purchase and $50,000 per card per calendar year. Again, there are exclusions you can read about here.

Car rental insurance

Pay for your car rental with the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only and decline the rental company’s collision damage waiver to receive secondary auto rental coverage. This is secondary coverage, not primary car rental insurance, so it only covers amounts not covered by your own personal insurance policy. You can read about vehicle and country restrictions here.

Return protection

If you purchased a qualifying item with your Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only and the merchant won’t take it back, you could be eligible for reimbursement of $300 per eligible item (with a maximum of $1,000 per calendar year) for up to 90 days after the purchase date. Here’s the benefits guide with a list of limitations and exclusions.

Global Assist Hotline

Amex’s Global Assist Hotline is available for cardholders who run into trouble when they’re traveling away from home. It can help with things like missing luggage tracking, translation services, emergency legal and medical referrals, lost passport assistance, prescription assistance, and more. The hotline is there to help arrange these services, but you’ll be responsible for any third-party charges.

Amex Offers

Like other American Express cards, the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only gets you access to Amex Offers.** These are targeted deals that get you cash back or bonus points when you shop with participating merchants, services, and travel brands.

To view your available offers, log into your card account and scrolling down. You’ll earn the cash back or bonus points after you activate the offer and make a qualifying purchase. (Eligibility for these offers is limited. Enrollment is required in the Amex Offers section of your account before redeeming).

Amex EveryDay Preferred Fees and Costs

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only charges an annual fee of Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Annual Fee. You’ll want to avoid using it for international purchases, because it adds foreign transaction fees of 2.7%. If you plan to travel abroad, pack one of the best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees instead to avoid these pesky charges.

As with most other cards, the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only also charges fees for balance transfers, cash advances, late payments, and returned payments. The regular APR is Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Regular APR, so you’ll want to avoid carrying a balance if possible.

Compare Amex EveryDay Preferred vs Other American Express Cards

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express – Product Name Only

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express – Product Name Only

Annual fee

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Annual Fee

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express – Annual Fee

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express – Annual Fee

Rewards rate

3x points at US supermarkets*

2x points at US gas stations

2x points on eligible travel purchases made at Amex Travel

1 point per dollar on everything else

50% more points on all purchases in a billing cycle if you make 30 or more transactions

2x points at US supermarkets*

2x points on eligible travel purchases made at Amex Travel

1 point per dollar on everything else

20% more points on all purchases in a billing cycle if you make 20 or more transactions

6% cash back at US supermarkets***

6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at US gas stations and on transit

1% back on everything else

Welcome bonus

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro Bonus

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express – Intro Bonus

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express – Intro Bonus

Card benefits

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro APR (then a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Regular APR APR)

Purchase protection

Extended warranty

Car rental insurance

Return protection

Global Assist Hotline

Access to Amex Offers

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express – Intro APR (then a Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express – Regular APR APR)

Purchase protection

Car rental insurance

Global Assist Hotline

Access to Amex Offers

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (then a 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR APR)

Disney Bundle credits

Equinox+ credits

Purchase protection

Extended warranty

Car rental insurance

Return protection

Global Assist Hotline

Access to Amex Offers

Review

Amex Everyday credit card review

American Express Blue Cash Preferred review

*3x points at US supermarkets on the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card and 2x points on the Amex EveryDay Card on up to $6,000 per year, then 1x

***6% cash back at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% back (cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as statement credits)

Amex EveryDay Preferred vs Other Rewards Credit Cards

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only

Annual fee

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Annual Fee

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Rewards rate

3x points at US supermarkets*

2x points at US gas stations

2x points on eligible travel purchases made at Amex Travel

1 point per dollar on everything else

50% more points on all purchases in a billing cycle if you make 30 or more transactions

5x points on Lyft rides through March 2025

5x points on all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

3x points on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout, and dining out

3x points on select streaming services

3x points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs)

2x points on other travel

1 point per dollar on everything else

5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5x miles when booking on Turo (offer ends May 16, 2023)

2x miles on all other purchases

Welcome bonus

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro Bonus

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Intro Bonus

Earn 60,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Card benefits

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Intro APR (then a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Regular APR APR)

Purchase protection

Extended warranty

Car rental insurance

Return protection

Global Assist Hotline

Access to Amex Offers

Up to $50 in statement credits each year toward hotel stays booked through Chase

Complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership through December 31, 2024

$10 per month in Gopuff credit through December 2023

Six-month complimentary Instacart+ membership (activate by July 31, 2024)

Up to $15 per quarter in Instacart credits through July 2024

10% anniversary point bonus

Primary car rental insurance

Trip interruption/cancellation

Trip delay insurance

Baggage delay insurance

Lost luggage reimbursement

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Travel and emergency assistance services

Travel accident insurance

Roadside dispatch

No foreign transaction fees

Two one-time Capital One Lounge passes each year

Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit

Secondary car rental insurance***

Travel accident insurance***

Extended warranty***

No foreign transaction fees

Review

Chase Sapphire Preferred card review

Capital One Venture card review

*3x points at US supermarkets on the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card on up to $6,000 per year, then 1x

Amex EveryDay Preferred Card Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What credit score do you need for the Amex EveryDay Preferred card?

You’ll have the best chance of being approved for the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only if you have an excellent credit score; that is, a FICO score of 740 or higher.

If your score isn’t quite there yet, check out our guide to the best credit cards for average credit for other top options.

Is the Amex EveryDay Preferred worth it?

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only is really only worth it if you can make the most of the card’s bonus earning categories by making 30 or more transactions each billing cycle to trigger the 50% points bonus. Otherwise, paying a Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Annual Fee annual fee for the card doesn’t really make sense, since you can get equal or higher rates of return for you spending from many no-annual-fee credit cards.

One other reason to hold the card is if you like Amex Membership Rewards points but don’t want to pay the high annual fee of premium Amex Membership Rewards-earning cards (like the American Express® Gold Card – Product Name Only or The Platinum Card® from American Express – Product Name Only). However, if that’s your only reason, consider the no-annual-fee Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express – Product Name Only as well.

How can I reach 30 transactions in a billing period with the Amex EveryDay Preferred?

Use your Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card – Product Name Only for everything! Any transaction counts — even small ones like your morning cup of coffee or a pack of gum from the gas station. Between using the card for everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and utilities, it isn’t hard to reach this threshold provided you stick to using only this card.

Read the original article on Business Insider