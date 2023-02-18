Why I’m Thrilled My Pulitzer-Winning Book Has Been Banned

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout

I have to admit that a few days ago, when I first saw the list of books banned in schools in Kuna, Idaho, I was a little surprised, given it was published back in 1991. Even so, I was thrilled to be number 1—Perhaps a revival was coming my way! Then I realized that my book, A Thousand Acres, was at the top because the list was alphabetical, not in order of shockingness. But it is a good list to be on—Toni Morrison! Judy Blume! Thank you, banners!

Most authors know that banning books can increase sales, so here’s hoping. As far as I know, the only other time A Thousand Acres was banned was in Texas, not long after publication. The reason given was due to the sex and violence in the book. Hmmm. Maybe the publisher should have written on the title page “This novel is rated R. Those under 17, must be read to by a parent.”

Most parents also know that once your child is a teenager, as soon as you tell him or her not to do something, they go straight outside and do it. A neighbor who lives up the hill behind our house recalled the times he saw one of our sons sitting on the roof and smoking (well, at least our son wasn’t contaminating the indoor air—and he doesn’t smoke anymore). So with any luck a lot of teenagers in Kuna will read the list, scratch their heads, and hitchhike to Boise to get a copy.

