Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Just Aired Its Twistiest Episode of the Season

    By

    Feb 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Just Aired Its Twistiest Episode of the Season

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/MTV

    Gay people love to sit in front of their televisions and scream, “‘DRAG RACE’ LIP SYNC…BEST” into their Apple TV remotes.

    In fact, they say that if you stand in front of your mirror on a Friday night and utter the words “Shut Up and Drive” three times in a row, five queer people will appear in your living room to queue up Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna’s All-Stars 2 battle royale. Nia DaCosta was due to write a movie depicting this phenomenon—a sequel to her Candyman remake called Sugar Walls—but production halted when RuPaul’s Drag Race began airing an annual Lip Sync tournament known as the “Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown.” Attention had to be paid elsewhere!

    All jokes aside, Drag Race lip syncs’ popularity and rewatch value are unparalleled. It’s why the show’s idea to simply make a lip sync tournament a recurring event was a stroke of genius. But until now, the Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown (easier to say five times in a row than you might think) has only been implemented in the franchise as a twist. In Season 14, the queens all performed so abysmally in the Snatch Game that Ru co-opted an entire episode to make them fight against each on the mainstage as punishment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy