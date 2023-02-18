Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    Socialite to Sex Offender: Inside Hadley Palmer’s Downfall

    When Hadley Palmer walked out of prison last week, it was the latest chapter in a sordid crime story that has friends in her tony Connecticut enclave scratching their heads about how a devoted mother-of-four ended up a convicted sex offender.

    The Greenwich socialite was sentenced to a year behind bars in November, after pleading guilty to secretly filming teenagers in her $10 million mansion. Under a transitional supervision program, she was released early after serving just 71 days, in addition to a 90-day prison stay last spring. Since then, photographers for the Daily Mail and New York Post have captured her on outings around town, including to the Apple Store.

    “I don’t know if it’s good news or bad news. I really don’t know how to take it that she’s getting out early,” one of Hadley’s former acquaintances told The Daily Beast, adding that they struggle to comprehend the charge that she exploited minors for her own sexual aims.

