Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Meet Ron DeSantis, Former AP ‘Student of the Year’

    By

    Feb 18, 2023 , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Reuters / Shutterstock

    When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis floated the possibility of eliminating Advanced Placement classes from his state’s curriculum, he conveniently left out an important fact.

    DeSantis was once the “AP US History student of the year,” according to his high school yearbook, pages of which were obtained by The Daily Beast.

    Before turning on AP classes in his latest culture war skirmish, the governor not only benefited from the rigorous courses as a high schooler at Dunedin High School, he also praised the Sunshine State’s top three placement for students in AP courses in February 2020, calling the program “a gateway to achieving success in college, career and ultimately in life.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

