Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    What Everyone Is Getting Wrong About Microsoft’s Chatbot

    By

    Feb 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    What Everyone Is Getting Wrong About Microsoft’s Chatbot

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    On a talk show in 1970, the famed filmmaker Orson Welles told a story about the time he became a fortune teller out of boredom. He would spend the day predicting people’s futures and sussing out facets of their lives using cold reading, a technique often employed by psychics and mentalists to suss out information about complete strangers using surface level information about them (e.g. how they’re dressed, the way they talk).

    “The computer in here,” he told the show’s host, pointing to his head, “has made all of those deductions without you being conscious of it.”

    Over the course of the day and after a few fortune telling sessions, he began to fall into an old trap that occasionally happens to working magicians, where they start to believe they actually possess supernatural powers. He realized this after a woman walked in and sat down in front of him. After taking her in, he said, “You lost your husband last week” to which the woman burst into tears, confirming that she had. At that moment, Welles realized that he was teetering a little too close to believing in his own powers, and quit being a fortune teller.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy