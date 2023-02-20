The 26 most mesmerizing photos from NBA Slam Dunk contests

The biggest dunks under the brightest lights produce some of the most glorious photos of NBA stars.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
All-Star weekend has arrived which means it’s time for the NBA’s annual slam dunk contest.
In previous years, the dunk contest has produced some memorable photos of NBA stars getting big air.
Keep scrolling for the most extraordinary photos from past NBA slam dunk contests.
Donovan Mitchell won the dunk contest as a rookie in 2018.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
His acrobatic dunks — combined with his colorful jersey and shoes — made for some stunning photos.
Bob Donnan/Pool via AP
Derrick Jones Jr. went between-the-legs during the 2017 dunk contest.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
And the aerial view is absolutely stunning.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool
He also leaped over several teammates during the event.
Ronald Martinez/Pool via AP
JaVale McGee upped the ante in 2011, dunking on two different hoops at the same time.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
It’s hard to forget the time Blake Griffin leaped over a car for the slam that same year.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Here’s the shot from above.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Griffin also emulated legendary dunker Vince Carter by throwing his arm in the rim on a massive dunk.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Carter won the 2000 dunk contest with that same move.
JOHN MABANGLO/AFP/Getty Images
He also made going between-the-legs look like second nature.
Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport
Gerald Green borrowed the move eight years later.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
But he stunned fans and pundits by recreating Dee Brown’s no-look dunk the year prior.
AP Photo/ Kevork Djansezian
Dwight Howard went full Superman during the 2008 dunk contest. He even wore a cape.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
His Airness rocked the 1988 slam dunk contest with a number of legendary dunks, including this impressive reverse.
AP Photo/John Swart
Jason Richardson looks like he could walk on air in 2002.
AP Photo/Chris Gardner
Nate Robinson — a 5-foot-9 point guard for the New York Knicks — stunned viewers with his high-flying dunks during the 2006 dunk contest.
AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson,Pool
He somehow managed to get even more bounce the next year.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Here’s a shot of him hanging from the rim and catching the rebound from a missed dunk.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file
Aaron Gordon has made a splash in multiple NBA dunk contests.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
His ability to go under-the-legs before rocking the rim has mesmerized spectators for years.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
So when he did it over Stuff the Magic Dragon — the Orlando Magic mascot — at the 2016 dunk contest, it sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.
Elsa/Getty Images
Jeremy Evans skied over then-teammate Gordon Hayward to win the 2012 dunk contest.
Jeff Haynes-Pool/Getty Images
The following year, he took a handoff from Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton while he jumped over him for the slam.
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan
Zach LaVine soared through the dark to win the 2015 NBA dunk contest.
Elsa/Getty Images
Then he came back and won it again the following year.
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
