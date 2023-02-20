Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    The 26 most mesmerizing photos from NBA Slam Dunk contests

    The biggest dunks under the brightest lights produce some of the most glorious photos of NBA stars.

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    All-Star weekend has arrived which means it’s time for the NBA’s annual slam dunk contest.
    In previous years, the dunk contest has produced some memorable photos of NBA stars getting big air.
    Keep scrolling for the most extraordinary photos from past NBA slam dunk contests.

    Donovan Mitchell won the dunk contest as a rookie in 2018.

    AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

    His acrobatic dunks — combined with his colorful jersey and shoes — made for some stunning photos.

    Bob Donnan/Pool via AP

    Derrick Jones Jr. went between-the-legs during the 2017 dunk contest.

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    And the aerial view is absolutely stunning.

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool

    He also leaped over several teammates during the event.

    Ronald Martinez/Pool via AP

    JaVale McGee upped the ante in 2011, dunking on two different hoops at the same time.

    Jeff Gross/Getty Images

    It’s hard to forget the time Blake Griffin leaped over a car for the slam that same year.

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Here’s the shot from above.

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Griffin also emulated legendary dunker Vince Carter by throwing his arm in the rim on a massive dunk.

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Carter won the 2000 dunk contest with that same move.

    JOHN MABANGLO/AFP/Getty Images

    He also made going between-the-legs look like second nature.

    Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

    Gerald Green borrowed the move eight years later.

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    But he stunned fans and pundits by recreating Dee Brown’s no-look dunk the year prior.

    AP Photo/ Kevork Djansezian

    Dwight Howard went full Superman during the 2008 dunk contest. He even wore a cape.

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    His Airness rocked the 1988 slam dunk contest with a number of legendary dunks, including this impressive reverse.

    AP Photo/John Swart

    Jason Richardson looks like he could walk on air in 2002.

    AP Photo/Chris Gardner

    Nate Robinson — a 5-foot-9 point guard for the New York Knicks — stunned viewers with his high-flying dunks during the 2006 dunk contest.

    AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson,Pool

    He somehow managed to get even more bounce the next year.

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Here’s a shot of him hanging from the rim and catching the rebound from a missed dunk.

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file

    Aaron Gordon has made a splash in multiple NBA dunk contests.

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    His ability to go under-the-legs before rocking the rim has mesmerized spectators for years.

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    So when he did it over Stuff the Magic Dragon — the Orlando Magic mascot — at the 2016 dunk contest, it sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Jeremy Evans skied over then-teammate Gordon Hayward to win the 2012 dunk contest.

    Jeff Haynes-Pool/Getty Images

    The following year, he took a handoff from Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton while he jumped over him for the slam.

    AP Photo/Pat Sullivan

    Zach LaVine soared through the dark to win the 2015 NBA dunk contest.

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Then he came back and won it again the following year.

    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    Now check out the future of the NBA dunk contest:

    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    RANKED: Zion Williamson’s top 10 dunks of the season

    Read the original article on Business Insider

