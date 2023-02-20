7 free online Coursera classes to take if you want to work in AI, from experts at Amazon, Meta, and others

These courses offer education, certification, and even university-degree credits to help students find a job in artificial intelligence.

Guillaume/Getty Images

There’s a growing need for artificial-intelligence experts in the workplace.Workplace experts suggest employees upskill in a competitive environment. Trevor Williams/Getty Images With the buzz surrounding artificial intelligence and its capabilities — from writing and refusing to write cover letters to giving business advice — there’s a growing need for AI experts in the workplace. To help workers learn and improve their skills in AI, Insider compiled a list of seven free Coursera classes on the subject. These courses offer education and can help students find a job in the field. Several are highly rated on the platform, and the ones listed without ratings were created by prominent firms and educational institutions.

What is the metaverse?What is the Metaverse? screenshot, Coursera.com Offered by: Meta Rating: 4.6/5 Length: 10 hours Class description: This course covers the metaverse and how it interacts with the world around us. It also addresses the professional and business opportunities that come with the metaverse and is taught by experts from Meta, Facebook’s parent company. “You’ll learn about augmented reality, virtual reality, extended reality, NFTs, blockchain, Web3, cryptocurrency,” Coursera says. Once they complete the course, students can collect Meta professional certificates, which can be shared on LinkedIn profiles or résumés. Find the course here.

New technologies for business leadersNew technologies for business leaders. screenshot, Coursera.com Offered by: Rutgers Rating: 4.4/5 Length: 19 hours Class description: In this course, Rutgers professors teach students about blockchain, artificial intelligence, and virtual-reality technologies. The class is designed to help business leaders understand the technologies and implement them in business organizations. It helps leaders “improve client and customer engagement and ultimately the bottom line of their businesses,” Coursera says. A course certificate, which can be shared on LinkedIn profiles or résumés, is available for purchase after the course is completed. Find the course here.

The economics of AIThe economics of AI. screenshot, Coursera.com Offered by: The University of Virginia Rating: No rating Length: 28 hours Class description: Topics in this course include the nature of artificial intelligence and information theory, analysis and technological change in economics, how technological change drives economic growth, and the influence of AI-driven technology on workers. “The course introduces you to cutting-edge research in the economics of AI and the implications for economic growth and labor markets,” Coursera says. Find the course here.

Artificial intelligence: ethics & societal challengesArtificial intelligence: ethics & societal challenges. screenshot, Coursrea.com Offered by: Lund University Rating: 4.6/5 Length: Four weeks Class description: The class covers the ethical and societal aspects of artificial intelligence over four modules that each equal about one week of part-time studies, according to Coursera. Subject matter includes algorithmic bias and surveillance, the influence of AI on democracy, the concept of consciousness, and responsibility and control. “The aim of the course is to raise awareness of ethical and societal aspects of AI and to stimulate reflection and discussion upon implications of the use of AI in society,” Coursera says. A course certificate, which can be shared on LinkedIn profiles or résumés, is available for purchase after the course is completed. Take the course here.

Introduction to machine learning on AWSIntroduction to machine learning on AWS. screenshot, Coursera.com Offered by: Amazon Web Services Rating: No rating Length: Seven hours Class description: The class teaches students the difference between artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning. It also covers how to build, train, and deploy machine-learning models. “We’ll cover services which do the heavy lifting of computer vision, data extraction and analysis, language processing, speech recognition, translation, ML model training, and virtual agents,” Coursera says. “You’ll think of your current solutions and see where you can improve these solutions using AI, ML, or deep learning.” A course certificate, which can be shared on LinkedIn profiles or résumés, is available for purchase after the course is completed. Take the course here.

Trustworthy AI for healthcare managementTrustworthy AI for healthcare management. screenshot, Coursera.com Offered by: The Polytechnic University of Milan Rating: No rating Length: Three hours Class description: This class is specific to the healthcare sector of artificial intelligence. Students will learn how AI systems work, which tasks can be carried out by AI, and common challenges for AI in healthcare. The course “gives an introduction to trustworthy artificial intelligence and its application in healthcare,” Coursera says, adding it’s “aimed at healthcare professionals, patients, and AI practitioners.” A course certificate, which can be shared on LinkedIn profiles or résumés, is available for purchase after the course is completed. Take the course here.