US hedge fund Elliott “made a last-minute offer for Manchester United before the Friday deadline” but the company, which used to own AC Milan and manages £46bn in assets, “doesn’t want to a full-scale acquisition of the Red Devils”.

Man United’s takeover race has taken a turn and Elliott is said to have made an offer

But the former owners of AC Milan are only interested in financing a bid at the moment.