Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    U.S. Says Russia Will Be Held Accountable for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

    By

    Feb 18, 2023 , , , ,
    U.S. Says Russia Will Be Held Accountable for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

    MARKO DJURICA

    Vice President Kamala Harris ratcheted up the rhetoric against Russia in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, declaring that the country’s actions in Ukraine amount to “crimes against humanity”.

    Both criminals and “their superiors” will face justice, she said, according to an account of her remarks published by Politico. The U.S. government and its Western allies have supported the Ukrainian resistance since the early days of the war.

    “In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity,” Harris said.

    By

