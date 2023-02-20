Joe Biden’s attack on Ron DeSantis backfires after Florida govt accused of ‘slander’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘Thanks for the accidental endorsement’: Joe Biden’s attack on Ron DeSantis backfires after president hails choice in education, echoing Florida governor’s support of parents’ right to choose what kids learn

President Joe Biden criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ condemnation of the College Board’s AP course in African-American studies.

However, DeSantis supporters said the president was actually making the case that parents and schools should have a say in what students are learning.

The standoff comes after the College Board accused DeSantis of spreading “misinformation” and “slander,” and the governor hit back.

