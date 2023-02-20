Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    When Jimmy Carter and Bob Dylan Bonded Over Christianity

    For music aficionados of a certain age, the decision to have Jimmy Carter present Bob Dylan with the MusiCares Person of the Year honor at the 2015 Grammys seemed rather strange. Why was this anti-establishment folk crooner being feted by a former president?

    As the new documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President reveals, the two became fast friends after meeting one night in 1975. 

    “Bob Dylan’s band performed in Atlanta when I was governor, so I invited Bob Dylan and his band to the governor’s mansion,” Carter recalls in the film. “And my sons were very eager to be with the band, and I was honored because Bob Dylan asked me to go out in the garden, as a matter of fact, and have a conversation with him. The only questions he asked me were questions about my Christian faith, and what it meant to me. Basically the principles of it.”

