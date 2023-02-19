Sun. Feb 19th, 2023
    News

    Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, Receiving Hospice Care

    By

    Feb 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, Receiving Hospice Care

    REUTERS

    Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, is receiving hospice care at his home, the Carter Center announced Saturday.

    He made the decision after several hospital stays, the center said in a statement.

    “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the Carter Center said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Alex Jones details career ‘reaction’ to his Welsh accent

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Tesla’s stock is on a crazy ride, with a stunning rebound from 2022’s freefall. Here’s a timeline of the drama that drove it, from Elon Musk’s Twitter gamble to aggressive price cuts

    Feb 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Alex Jones details career ‘reaction’ to his Welsh accent

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Tesla’s stock is on a crazy ride, with a stunning rebound from 2022’s freefall. Here’s a timeline of the drama that drove it, from Elon Musk’s Twitter gamble to aggressive price cuts

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    I’m a plastic surgeon who does Brazilian butt lifts. BBLs are my most popular procedure, but some people shouldn’t have it done.

    Feb 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy