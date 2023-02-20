Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, Receiving Hospice Care

REUTERS

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, is receiving hospice care at his home, the Carter Center announced Saturday.

He made the decision after several hospital stays, the center said in a statement.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the Carter Center said.

