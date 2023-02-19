WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eddie ‘fucking up’ Marsan? He wanted to be played by George Clooney! Amy Winehouse’s father jokes that he wanted the elegant Hollywood star to portray her life in the new movie Back To Black

Mitch Winehouse, 72, has given his endorsement to the new film – Back To Black

The former taxi driver has insisted that some of his flaws are shown on the screen

Amy Winehouse’s father jokes that he wanted George Clooney to portray his life in the new movie Back To Black