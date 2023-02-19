Sun. Feb 19th, 2023
    News

    Amy Winehouse’s father jokes that he wanted George Clooney to portray his life in the new movie Back To Black

    By

    Feb 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Amy Winehouse’s father jokes that he wanted George Clooney to portray his life in the new movie Back To Black

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Eddie ‘fucking up’ Marsan? He wanted to be played by George Clooney! Amy Winehouse’s father jokes that he wanted the elegant Hollywood star to portray her life in the new movie Back To Black

    Mitch Winehouse, 72, has given his endorsement to the new film – Back To Black
    The former taxi driver has insisted that some of his flaws are shown on the screen

    By Alexis Parr for the mail on Sunday

    Amy Winehouse’s father jokes that he wanted George Clooney to portray his life in the new movie Back To Black

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Alex Jones details career ‘reaction’ to his Welsh accent

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Tesla’s stock is on a crazy ride, with a stunning rebound from 2022’s freefall. Here’s a timeline of the drama that drove it, from Elon Musk’s Twitter gamble to aggressive price cuts

    Feb 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Alex Jones details career ‘reaction’ to his Welsh accent

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    Tesla’s stock is on a crazy ride, with a stunning rebound from 2022’s freefall. Here’s a timeline of the drama that drove it, from Elon Musk’s Twitter gamble to aggressive price cuts

    Feb 19, 2023
    News

    I’m a plastic surgeon who does Brazilian butt lifts. BBLs are my most popular procedure, but some people shouldn’t have it done.

    Feb 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy