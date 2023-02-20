Sir Keir Starmer will not mention copyright issues in Scottish Conference speech, source says

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sir Keir Starmer is accused of ‘dodging’ the trans rights dispute, as sources say the Labor leader will not mention the issue that helped trigger Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation in his annual Scottish Conference speech .

The Labor leader faced claims he was “too scared” to raise the issue.

This is because his own party backed the SNP’s controversial trans agenda.

