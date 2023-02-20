‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: Gleefully Disgusting MODOK Is the Best Part of the Movie

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Marvel Studios

The premise of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is pretty straightforward: It’s Star Wars meets Rick and Morty meets Marvel’s least-interesting superhero franchise. Aliens that look all weird! Spaceships! Gigantic ants! Horndog old dudes! The personification of evil facing off against the personification of good!

But all of that goofy, standard sci-fi stuff actually makes for one of the more interesting Marvel movies in a minute—aesthetically, at least. This is a Marvel movie that isn’t afraid to get ugly, but on purpose for once. So ugly, in fact, that it even introduces by far the most disgusting-looking Marvel character in the cinematic universe canon.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

Read more at The Daily Beast.