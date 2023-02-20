Why Is ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ So Relentlessly Unsexy?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Warner Bros.

In the original Magic Mike, every slap sounds wet.

When Matthew McConaughey puts his hand on Alex Pettyfer in the gym while teaching him how to properly gyrate his hips, you can practically feel the Tampa humidity gluing their skin together upon release. The sex appeal is there, and it’s undeniable, even if it’s grimy. The film’s sequel, Magic Mike XXL, doubles down on the sexy dance numbers and is a little more stylized. Suddenly, we’re looking at music video sweat—not sticky Florida sweat. The result? An even sexier movie.

And so, dear reader, I ask you: What in the name of metallic cock socks were they doing with Magic Mike’s Last Dance—a movie so compulsively unsexy it could make the Nile run dry?

Read more at The Daily Beast.