Tiny College Hijacked by Woke-Obsessed DeSantis Saddles Up to Fight Back

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and Alaska Miller/Wikimedia Commons

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six conservative trustees to the board of New College of Florida—his latest chess move in his war on education—the roughly 650 students studying there were caught by surprise.

The tiny university, best known for ranking as fifth best public school in the country and pumping out Fulbright scholars, suddenly found itself at the center of the country’s culture war, and the latest target in DeSantis’ march towards the presidency.

Almost immediately, students who disagreed with the proposed changes and pledged to fight back felt the heat of a well-funded, well-organized takeover, and the sudden spotlight of the right-wing movement, all while still going to class.

Read more at The Daily Beast.