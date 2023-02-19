8 incredible things Jimmy Carter, the longest-living American president, did well into his 90s that prove age is just a number

Jimmy Carter is showing no signs of slowing down.

AP/Mark Humphrey

Former President Jimmy Carter is 98, making him the longest-living American president in history.

The 39th president has been active in humanitarian work well into his 90s.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the Carter Center announced that the former president entered hospice care.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the Carter Center nonprofit announced that the former president will halt additional medical treatment and enter into hospice care at his home in Georgia.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the statement said. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter has spoken out about being “absolutely and completely at ease with death,” and for years the 39th president of the United States showed no signs of slowing down while in his 90s.

Since leaving the White House in 1981 after a single term, Carter has, among many other things, won a Nobel Peace Prize, written more than a dozen books, secured the release of an American hostage in North Korea, observed 109 elections in 39 countries, and — with his own hammer and tools — helped build more than 4,000 homes in 14 countries for Habitat for Humanity.

A human-rights champion, philanthropist, traveler, teacher, and avid outdoorsman, Carter is not just actively involved in his many passions and hobbies, he also picked up new ones when he was 95.

Here are some incredible things Carter has been doing in his 90s.

Sticking to an exercise routine.He credits his healthy diet to his wide, Rosalynn. AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool In a 2013 interview with The Washington Post, Carter called himself “extremely lucky” and credited his active lifestyle and healthy diet to his wife Rosalynn. “She is a strict dietitian and a very good cook,” said Carter. “She makes all our family meals.” He went on to explain that while he can no longer run, he finds other ways to stay active: “I was an avid runner until I was 80 and my knees gave out,” Carter said. “I have two new knees, and those have worked well. Now I swim regularly at home and when I travel. I’m active around the house, and with painting and woodworking.” A 2018 Washington Post interview noted that the couple walks every day, “often down Church Street, the main drag through Plains, Georgia, where they have been walking since the 1920s.” The couple also said they enjoyed riding around on their matching Trikke machines — a type of three-wheeled scooter the former president says “gives you a workout all the way from your ankles up to your shoulders” — for up to two and a half miles a day.

He loves painting and woodworking.The painting on the right was done by Carter. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images Carter took up painting in the 1980s and has since produced over a hundred works, many of them capturing the people and landscapes of his beloved hometown of Plains, Georgia. Painting is a relaxing hobby for the former president, but it is also a philanthropic one. The Carter Center organizes fundraising events and auctions where the former president’s paintings and handcrafted furniture are sold, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. In June of 2017, his oil painting “Monarchs and Milkweed” was sold to an unidentified bidder for $525,000. The year before, Carter’s painting of crab apple blossoms brought in $750,000 during a record-setting auction.

He also has a passion for wine-making. Jimmy Carter also auctions off his homemade wine for good causes. AP Photo/Paul Gallaher Making wine is a Carter family tradition that the former president dabbles in. He explained in a 2005 interview with Wine Spectator that it’s one he hopes to pass on to his family. “I generally get my children and grandchildren to come down to Plains, usually in August, and we go out into the local vineyards and pick around 50 gallons of grapes,” said Carter. “I’ve got an ancient wine press — probably about 250 years old — that someone gave to me, and I’ve made the rest of my equipment myself.”

He writes.Jimmy Carter signs copies of his new book “Faith” at Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue. AP/Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx A prolific author, Carter has written 32 books about his career and life, women’s rights, peace in the Middle East, his mother, his faith, his paintings, woodworking, aging, the Revolutionary War, hunting, and fishing. He wrote a self-help book with his wife Rosalynn called “Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life” and a children’s book with his daughter Amy called “The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer.” He’s written a book of poetry and a book of meditations. The former politician won a best spoken word Grammy Award in 2018 for his audiobook “Faith: A Journey for All,” making him a three-time Grammy winner and a nine-time nominee. According to a Washington Post interview published in August 2018, Carter “writes his books in a converted garage in his house,” which is described as “a two-bedroom rancher assessed at $167,000, less than the value of the armored Secret Service vehicles parked outside.”