Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    By

    Feb 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Tavistock’s controversial transgender clinic ‘is still treating up to a thousand children with puberty blockers with another 8,000 on the waiting list’ despite being told to close before spring.

    The London-based Tavistock Center is still treating 1,000 young patients, it has emerged.
    Nearly 8,000 remain on the waiting list for the Gender Identity Development Service
    Tavistock ordered to close in spring but will be open until at least August

    By Natasha Anderson

    Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy