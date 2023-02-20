Tavistock transgender clinic ‘continues to treat children’ despite being told to close

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tavistock’s controversial transgender clinic ‘is still treating up to a thousand children with puberty blockers with another 8,000 on the waiting list’ despite being told to close before spring.

The London-based Tavistock Center is still treating 1,000 young patients, it has emerged.

Nearly 8,000 remain on the waiting list for the Gender Identity Development Service

Tavistock ordered to close in spring but will be open until at least August

