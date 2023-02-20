Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    Los Angeles Catholic Bishop is shot dead in his home

    Los Angeles Catholic Bishop is shot dead in his home

    Los Angeles Catholic bishop known as a ‘peacemaker’ and ‘deeply praying’ man shot dead in his home: Police say David O’Connell’s death ‘suspicious’ as city mourns stalwart of 45 years appointed in 2015 by Pope Francis

    David O’Connell was found dead at his Hacienda Heights home on Saturday
    Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found Bishop with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and are now investigating his death.
    O’Connell served the Church for 45 years, first as a priest and then as a bishop.

    Los Angeles Catholic Bishop is shot dead in his home

