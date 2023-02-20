Los Angeles Catholic Bishop is shot dead in his home

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Los Angeles Catholic bishop known as a ‘peacemaker’ and ‘deeply praying’ man shot dead in his home: Police say David O’Connell’s death ‘suspicious’ as city mourns stalwart of 45 years appointed in 2015 by Pope Francis

David O’Connell was found dead at his Hacienda Heights home on Saturday

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found Bishop with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and are now investigating his death.

O’Connell served the Church for 45 years, first as a priest and then as a bishop.

