Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    A Second World War Coastguard lookout on the White Cliffs of Dover is on sale for $1.5 million. Take a look.

    By

    Feb 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    A Second World War Coastguard lookout on the White Cliffs of Dover is on sale for $1.5 million. Take a look.

    Marshall & Clarke

    Bluebirds, a former Coastguard station house, has gone on the market for about $1.5 million.
    Set on the White Cliffs of Dover, it played an important role during the Second World War.
    The two bedroom, two bathroom property has panoramic views of the English Channel.

    This former Coastguard lookout used during the First and Second World Wars could be yours for $1.5 million.

    Marshall & Clarke

    Bluebirds, a former Coastguard lookout, has just gone on the market for £1.25 million, or about $1.5 million.

    The property, listed by Marshall & Clarke, is located on the White Cliffs of Dover, overlooking the English Channel in southern England.

    The lookout played a significant part in the UK’s defence during the Second World War because of its proximity to “Hellfire Corner,” which was central to the Battle of Britain, per the listing.

    The property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and panoramic views of the English Channel.

    Marshall & Clarke

    It’s been refurbished since the Coastal Sea Agency sold it in 1994.

    Marshall & Clarke

    It has a tea room and restaurant on the ground floor and a luxury holiday apartment above it.

    The property is being offered up as a business opportunity to let as a holiday rental, or a tea room. 

    The property is surrounded by greenery and is close to the Obelisk monument that is one of two erected in 1921.

    Marshall & Clarke

    It was built in 1914 after it was acquired by the UK’s Ministry of War, which erected two huts used in the First and Second World Wars.

    The huts were replaced with a coastguard lookout made from brick that was used to defend England during the Second World War, the listing says. 

    The station was decommissioned and sold in 1994 after a new facility was built in Dover.

    The kitchen, which also looks out over the English Channel, has royal blue wall tiles and cabinets made from pine and oak.

    Marshall & Clarke

    The holiday apartment has French doors leading on to a balcony with views of the English Channel.

    Marshall & Clarke

    The cafe and restaurant has panoramic views of the Channel as well as a wood-burning stove.

    Marshall & Clarke

    It even has a 35-foot underground bunker that was twice visited by former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.

    Marshall & Clarke

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy