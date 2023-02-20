A Second World War Coastguard lookout on the White Cliffs of Dover is on sale for $1.5 million. Take a look.

This former Coastguard lookout used during the First and Second World Wars could be yours for $1.5 million.

Marshall & Clarke

Bluebirds, a former Coastguard lookout, has just gone on the market for £1.25 million, or about $1.5 million.

The property, listed by Marshall & Clarke, is located on the White Cliffs of Dover, overlooking the English Channel in southern England.

The lookout played a significant part in the UK’s defence during the Second World War because of its proximity to “Hellfire Corner,” which was central to the Battle of Britain, per the listing.