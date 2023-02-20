Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    One dead and five in critical condition among 11 people shot at a Memphis bar

    By

    Feb 19, 2023 , , , ,
    One dead and five in critical condition among 11 people shot at a Memphis bar

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    One dead and five in critical condition among 11 people shot at a Memphis bar early Sunday morning

    Law enforcement officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Live Lounge in Memphis.
    Five victims were transported in a private vehicle to the hospital in non-critical condition, five were transported in critical condition, and one died at the scene.
    Police say it’s unclear what happened before the shooting.

    By Sophie Mann for WhatsNew2Day.Com

    One dead and five in critical condition among 11 people shot at a Memphis bar

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy