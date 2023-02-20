WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One dead and five in critical condition among 11 people shot at a Memphis bar early Sunday morning

Law enforcement officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Live Lounge in Memphis.

Five victims were transported in a private vehicle to the hospital in non-critical condition, five were transported in critical condition, and one died at the scene.

Police say it’s unclear what happened before the shooting.

One dead and five in critical condition among 11 people shot at a Memphis bar