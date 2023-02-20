WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania it sets up the rest of the stories of Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely by presenting the deeply bizarre multiverse villain Kang and his infinite counterparts as a threat to everyone in the MCU. That leaves a lot of open questions at the end of the movie, as Marvel teases out bits of the story to come. But how manyThe hectic pace and choppy editing left us with other questions, thanks to gaps in the story that didn’t seem entirely deliberate. The Polygon team that saw the movie came together after the movie to talk about the things we had wondered during or after the movie, from the light and silly to the serious and confusing. This is what we are asking ourselves at this time.

Our big Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania questions, and some key answers