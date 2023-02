Google

One person has been killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Memphis police responded to two shootings just before 1 a.m., one at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive and another at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive, and police believe the two incidents are connected.

Police found two victims in critical condition who were transported to the hospital, while five victims in non-critical condition drove themselves to the hospital, according to a statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.