Progress Shark, a 32-foot model of a great white wearing a rainbow leotard, is the breakout star of WorldPride in Sydney, Australia

The Australian Museum said it’s “blown away by all of the love” being shown for Progress Shark.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

A 32-foot model of a great white shark has become the unexpected mascot of WorldPride.

It’s been decked out in the colors of the Progress flag to mark WorldPride being held in Sydney.

Artist George Buchanan made the shark-sized leotard in her garage.

A 32-foot model of a great white shark clad in multicolored leotard has become the unlikely mascot of this year’s WorldPride festival being held in Sydney, Australia.

“Progress Shark” is one of 45 vibrant artworks aimed at turning Sydney into a “rainbow city” to celebrate both 45 years of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride, which are running concurrently.

Artist George Buchanan sewed the shark-sized leotard in her garage. It was intended to welcome visitors to the Australian Museum but it has somehow emerged as WorldPride’s unofficial symbol.

Buchanan told BBC News that it took “six or seven” hours to get the outfit on to the shark, which is suspended 16 feet above the ground outside the museum.

She told The Guardian: “It’s very Aussie humour. It’s so silly. It’s just absurd. What is seen as a menacing creature is now bringing so much joy and love.”

The shark’s leotard features 11 colors stitched together to form two “Progress” flags — an updated form of the Pride flag created in 2018.

Alongside the traditional colors, the Progress flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ communities of color, as well as pink, light blue and white that feature on the transgender Pride flag.

Even before it was officially unveiled on February 8, Progress Shark had become a viral sensation after Sydney WorldPride released a computer-generated preview.

One commenter on Instagram said they were “perpetually obsessed” with Progress Shark. Another said: “It’s true sharks don’t discriminate. They eat everybody.”

The Australian Museum tweeted that it was “blown away by all of the love” being shown for Progress Shark.

Progress Shark now has its own fan account on Instagram — and it’s sparked memes, fan-art, stickers, and even a miniature knitted version.

