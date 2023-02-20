Woman dies after falling from seven-story Mickey and Friends parking lot at Disneyland

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Woman dies after falling from Mickey and Friends seven-story parking lot at Disneyland in California

Anaheim police were called to the scene around 6:50 p.m. Saturday night.

They found a woman lying on the ground who initially received medical treatment before being taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

This is the second individual in three months to die after falling from a Disney parking structure.

