Woman dies after falling from seven-story Mickey and Friends parking lot at Disneyland

Woman dies after falling from Mickey and Friends seven-story parking lot at Disneyland in California
Anaheim police were called to the scene around 6:50 p.m. Saturday night.
They found a woman lying on the ground who initially received medical treatment before being taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
This is the second individual in three months to die after falling from a Disney parking structure.
