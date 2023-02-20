Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    Blinken: China is considering giving Russia "lethal assistance" in war with Ukraine

    Blinken: China is considering giving Russia "lethal assistance" in war with Ukraine

    Biden’s secretary of state warns that China is considering giving Russia “lethal assistance” in its year-long war with Ukraine, and warns that Beijing tried to monitor major US military installations with spy balloons

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Chinese counterpart in Germany
    He said there is serious concern that China is considering providing “lethal assistance” to Russia in its war with Ukraine.
    He also said the Chinese spy balloon flying over the US “was unacceptable and must never happen again.”

    Blinken: China is considering giving Russia "lethal assistance" in war with Ukraine

