Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    A furious Brendan Rodgers describes the decision not to expel Sabitzer as “unbelievable”

    By

    Feb 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    A furious Brendan Rodgers describes the decision not to expel Sabitzer as “unbelievable”

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Furious Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fell victim to ‘incredible’ decision NOT to send off Marcel Sabitzer after the Manchester United midfielder dug into Wout Faes’ knee

    Marcel Sabitzer was not stopped by VAR for his challenge with studs to the defender
    Brendan Rodgers fumed over the decision after the match in the middle of a difficult week for VAR
    Leicester eventually fell 3-0 to impressive Manchester United performance

    By Julian Bovill for Mailonline

    A furious Brendan Rodgers describes the decision not to expel Sabitzer as “unbelievable”

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy