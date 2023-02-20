WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Furious Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fell victim to ‘incredible’ decision NOT to send off Marcel Sabitzer after the Manchester United midfielder dug into Wout Faes’ knee

Marcel Sabitzer was not stopped by VAR for his challenge with studs to the defender

Brendan Rodgers fumed over the decision after the match in the middle of a difficult week for VAR

Leicester eventually fell 3-0 to impressive Manchester United performance

A furious Brendan Rodgers describes the decision not to expel Sabitzer as “unbelievable”