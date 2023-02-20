Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    ‘Lethal’ Chinese Gifts to Putin Could Spark ‘New Cold War’ With U.S.

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

    China is now considering a new escalation against the West by delivering weapons and ammunition to Russia in its war against Ukraine—crossing a red line that could spark a “new Cold War,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on taped Sunday morning news programs.

    The claim, if true, would be a startling change that would squarely position China on Russia’s side, violating the U.S.-led international pressure campaign to isolate and punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his expansionary military campaign.

    “We see China considering this. We have not seen them cross that line,” he said. “We are concerned that this is something that China was not doing for many months but may be considering now.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

