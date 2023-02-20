Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    Comedian And Beloved ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Detective Richard Belzer Dead at 78

    By

    Feb 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Comedian And Beloved ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Detective Richard Belzer Dead at 78

    Richard Belzer, comedian and actor known for his portrayal of a popular detective on television, has passed away at the age of 78.

    His friend, Bill Scheft, confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter, revealing that Belzer had been grappling with numerous health problems.

    According to Scheft, the actor’s last words were, “Fuck you, motherfucker.”

    Belzer died on Sunday morning at his residence located in southwest France, where he had relocated after his stint on Law & Order: SVU.

    “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” SNL actress Laraine Newman wrote in a Tweet. “I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

    I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2

    — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

    Belzer was best known as Det. John Munch on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

    An exact cause of death is unknwon.

    The post Comedian And Beloved ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Detective Richard Belzer Dead at 78 appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy