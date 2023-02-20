Comedian And Beloved ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Detective Richard Belzer Dead at 78

Richard Belzer, comedian and actor known for his portrayal of a popular detective on television, has passed away at the age of 78.

His friend, Bill Scheft, confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter, revealing that Belzer had been grappling with numerous health problems.

According to Scheft, the actor’s last words were, “Fuck you, motherfucker.”

Belzer died on Sunday morning at his residence located in southwest France, where he had relocated after his stint on Law & Order: SVU.

“I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” SNL actress Laraine Newman wrote in a Tweet. “I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

— Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Belzer was best known as Det. John Munch on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

An exact cause of death is unknwon.

