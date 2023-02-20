Two weeks after toxic chemicals burned on a derailed train, Ohio residents fear for their safety. Here’s what we know about the crash.

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. The train accident sparked a massive fire and evacuation orders.
DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images
A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio this month, leading to the release of toxic chemicals.
Some of the chemicals were released on purpose in a controlled burn.
Residents of the small town evacuated, and now many fear for their futures.
Residents of a small town are fearing for their futures, after toxic chemicals from a derailed train were burned in East Palestine, Ohio this month.
Officials executed a “controlled burn” of vinyl chloride — a known carcinogen — that was being transported through Ohio after a train carrying the chemicals was derailed on Feb. 3, NPR reported. The burn occurred after some of the derailed cars already ignited due to the crash, the Washington Post reported.
About 1,500 residents — more than a quarter of the population of East Palestine — were evacuated during the burn, according to the Post.
But questions and concerns remain. Here’s the latest on the East Palestine derailment and fire, including the aftermath and resident reactions.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Only a fraction of the train — just 20 of its 150 cars — carried hazardous materials like vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate. Of about 40 of the cars derailed, 11 contained the chemicals, according to NPR.
The remainder of the train carried provisions like cement, steel, and vegetables, per an inventory cited by NPR.
Nobody was hurt in the crash, NPR reported.
US Environmental Protection Agency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
“If this is true – and I’m told it’s true – this is absurd,” DeWine said. “We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous material that are going through the state of Ohio.”
AP
The initial crash on Feb. 3 led to a fire that burned chemicals in derailed train cars, but further chemicals from one car were later burned into the air on purpose after authorities began to worry an explosion might occur, NPR reported.
The car in question contained vinyl chloride, which produced a large plume of smoke that towered over East Palestine.
“The risk of the car exploding was described to me as high,” Gov. DeWine said at a press conference Tuesday.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
“East Palestine: New water testing results show no detection of contaminants in East Palestine’s municipal water system,” he wrote. “With these test results, @OhioEPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink.”
—Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 15, 2023
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Norfolk Southern promised Gov. DeWine the company would pay “for everything,” according to the Washington Post. Gov. DeWine said he will hold the company accountable for the disaster, the Post reported.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
“I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area,” CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. “I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand.”
He continued: “We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely.”
Gene J. Puskar/AP
For many residents in East Palestine, corporate promises and encouraging words from governors don’t necessarily quell health and safety fears.
At a town hall meeting this week held in a high school gym, those fears bubbled to the surface.
“Why are people getting sick if there’s nothing in the air or in the water?,” one resident shouted, according to Ideastream Public Media, receiving raucous applause.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
“Now that we are entering into a longer-term phase of this, people are going to be concerned about the long-term chronic exposure that comes at lower levels,” Karen Dannemiller, a professor who studies air quality at Ohio State University, told NPR.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
In 2021, some residents of the town signed up to participate in production of the movie “White Noise,” according to CNN. One of those residents, Ben Ratner, participated in a scene where toxins were released into the air after a train and tanker truck crashed.
“The first half of the movie is all almost exactly what’s going on here,” Ratner told CNN.