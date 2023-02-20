Two weeks after toxic chemicals burned on a derailed train, Ohio residents fear for their safety. Here’s what we know about the crash.

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. The train accident sparked a massive fire and evacuation orders.

A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio this month, leading to the release of toxic chemicals.

Some of the chemicals were released on purpose in a controlled burn.

Residents of the small town evacuated, and now many fear for their futures.

Residents of a small town are fearing for their futures, after toxic chemicals from a derailed train were burned in East Palestine, Ohio this month.

Officials executed a “controlled burn” of vinyl chloride — a known carcinogen — that was being transported through Ohio after a train carrying the chemicals was derailed on Feb. 3, NPR reported. The burn occurred after some of the derailed cars already ignited due to the crash, the Washington Post reported.

About 1,500 residents — more than a quarter of the population of East Palestine — were evacuated during the burn, according to the Post.

But questions and concerns remain. Here’s the latest on the East Palestine derailment and fire, including the aftermath and resident reactions.

The derailed train belonged to Norfolk Southern Railway, and held about 150 cars.Norfolk Southern Railway train passes through East Palestine Gene J. Puskar/AP Only a fraction of the train — just 20 of its 150 cars — carried hazardous materials like vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate. Of about 40 of the cars derailed, 11 contained the chemicals, according to NPR. The remainder of the train carried provisions like cement, steel, and vegetables, per an inventory cited by NPR. Nobody was hurt in the crash, NPR reported.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a press conference this week said the locomotive was not flagged as a high hazardous materials train, according to CNN.Officials continue to conduct operation and inspect the area after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, United States on February 17, 2023. The train derailment happened on Feb. 3 in which 38 cars derailed, including 11 containing hazardous materials, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate for several days. US Environmental Protection Agency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images “If this is true – and I’m told it’s true – this is absurd,” DeWine said. “We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous material that are going through the state of Ohio.”

Toxic chemicals were burned and released into the air, water, and soil.A dark plume of smoke rises from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that leaked toxic chemicals. AP The initial crash on Feb. 3 led to a fire that burned chemicals in derailed train cars, but further chemicals from one car were later burned into the air on purpose after authorities began to worry an explosion might occur, NPR reported. The car in question contained vinyl chloride, which produced a large plume of smoke that towered over East Palestine. “The risk of the car exploding was described to me as high,” Gov. DeWine said at a press conference Tuesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency has since said the air in East Palestine is safe to breathe, according to the Post.Balloons are placed next to a sign displaying information for residents to receive air-quality tests from Norfolk Southern Railway on February 16, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

But the agency was still conducting tests of water, soil, and air as of Wednesday, according to CNN.An air quality monitor hangs on a stop sign near the site of a train derailment prompting health concerns on February 17, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

Gov. DeWine, however, tweeted Wednesday that the water in East Palestine is now safe to drink.Dean Logan, a worker at Pepsi, delivers cases of water for volunteers to distribute to residents on February 17, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. Michael Swensen/Getty Images “East Palestine: New water testing results show no detection of contaminants in East Palestine’s municipal water system,” he wrote. “With these test results, @OhioEPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink.” —Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 15, 2023

Norfolk Southern has promised to clean up.A train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio over the weekend. Gene J. Puskar/AP Norfolk Southern promised Gov. DeWine the company would pay “for everything,” according to the Washington Post. Gov. DeWine said he will hold the company accountable for the disaster, the Post reported.

Since the crash and resulting fires, Norfolk Southern has offered financial support to East Palestine, setting up a $1 million charitable fund for the town, the Post reported.Neil Figley, 28, holds his daughter, Harlie, 4, wait in line at the Norfolk Southern Assistance Center to collect a $1000 check and get reimbursed for expenses while they were evacuated following a train derailment prompting health concerns on February 17, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

Additionally, Norfolk Southern said it paid more than $1.5 million to about 1,000 families who were displaced following the derailment, according to the Post.Residents receive $1000 checks and reimbursements for evacuation expenses from employees of Norfolk Southern on February 17, 2023 in New Waterford, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. Michael Swensen/Getty Images “I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area,” CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. “I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand.” He continued: “We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely.”

Still, residents are worried about the future.Hundreds of East Palestine residents attended the town hall meeting at a local gym. Gene J. Puskar/AP For many residents in East Palestine, corporate promises and encouraging words from governors don’t necessarily quell health and safety fears. At a town hall meeting this week held in a high school gym, those fears bubbled to the surface. “Why are people getting sick if there’s nothing in the air or in the water?,” one resident shouted, according to Ideastream Public Media, receiving raucous applause.

According to CNN, the EPA found that chemicals were spilled into waterways leading to the Ohio river, but were contained and low in concentration.A clean-up crew works alongside a stream as clean-up efforts continue on February 16, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Michael Swensen/Getty Images “Now that we are entering into a longer-term phase of this, people are going to be concerned about the long-term chronic exposure that comes at lower levels,” Karen Dannemiller, a professor who studies air quality at Ohio State University, told NPR.