WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘Let’s see who’s ready for the fight’: David Moyes throws down the gauntlet to his West Ham players after disappointing run of form… The Hammers find themselves in the relegation zone after a London derby loss against the spurs

West Ham lost 2-0 to Spurs in the London derby in an uninspiring performance

The result leaves the Hammers in the relegation zone after a poor run

David Moyes challenged his players after the match to see who is ‘ready for the fight’

‘Let’s see who’s up for the fight’: David Moyes throws down the gauntlet to his West Ham players