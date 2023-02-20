RAW VIDEO: Sheriff’s Deputies Kill Hatchet-Wielding Man Outside Compton Best Buy

Compton, California — On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:13 PM, deputies assigned to Compton Sheriff’s Station responded to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a call of a person wielding an axe.

The informant indicated a Hispanic male was in the business swinging an axe attempting to harm patrons. Further information on the call indicated the suspect was last seen walking north from the business with the axe still in his hand. The male was later identified as 46-year-old Ramiro Lozano. As deputies were searching the area for Lozano, he walked west on Artesia Boulevard to Alameda Street and ran north along the riverbed toward the Compton Towne Center Plaza.

Lozano entered the Compton Towne Center Plaza and continued running along the southside of one of the businesses with the hatchet, previously described as an axe, in hand. The deputies followed Lozano in their patrol vehicles toward the front entrance of the business where a patron was exiting the front door. One of the pursuing deputies exited his patrol vehicle and ordered Lozano to stop. Lozano did not comply, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Lozano sustained gunshot wounds to his torso. Deputies rendered first aid to Lozano until the arrival of the Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other persons injured in the incident. The hatchet was recovered at the scene.

LASD

