HORROR: Police Arrest Suspect In NYC Deli Shooting Caught On Camera

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Donnie Hudson has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with a shooting in a South Ozone Park deli.

District Attorney Katz said: “This was a brutal, calculated assault using battlefield weaponry. Under absolutely no circumstances are we going to stand for turning our communities into war zones. Given the firepower deployed in this violent attack, we asked for the defendant to be remanded into custody. Thankfully, the judge agreed.”

Hudson, 35, of Rockaway Blvd., Queens, was arraigned last night on a criminal court complaint charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece ordered Hudson to return to court February 21. If convicted, Hudson faces up to 25 years in prison.

According to the charges, at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday, Hudson entered the Rockaway Express deli at 114-02 Rockaway Blvd. and confronted Fahmi Kaid, 47, who was working behind the counter. Hudson pointed a gun at Kaid and fired three shots, striking Kaid once in the head.

Hudson left the store and returned immediately afterward brandishing an assault rifle, which he fired multiple times at Kaid, as he lay stricken on the floor.

Hudson was arrested at approximately 6:53 p.m. a few blocks from the deli, on 114th Street near 135th Avenue. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with an empty magazine, two loose .223 caliber rounds from inside the defendant’s sweatshirt. Additionally, officers recovered an American Tactical AR-15 rifle semi-automatic assault weapon with one round in its chamber, as well as a magazine containing 85 .223 caliber rounds, a magazine containing 44 .223 caliber rounds, a magazine containing 18 .223 caliber rounds and four loose .223 caliber rounds from inside the defendant’s backpack.

The victim sustained a grazed gunshot wound to his head, a gunshot wound to his wrist, injury to his radial artery and suffered a volar laceration that will require surgery to repair. The victim is stable and was treated at a local hospital.

QDAO

The post HORROR: Police Arrest Suspect In NYC Deli Shooting Caught On Camera appeared first on Breaking911.