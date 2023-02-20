WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Furious Tottenham reveals Son Heung-min was the target of ‘totally reprehensible’ racist abuse online after their win over West Ham as the club called on social media companies to ‘take action’, just a week after he Brentford’s Ivan Toney outside attacked

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min was the target of racist abuse online

The Spurs have asked that “social media companies and authorities take action”

The abuse comes after Tottenham beat West Ham 2-0 in the London derby

Furious Tottenham Hotspur reveals Son Heung-min was targeted for ‘totally reprehensible’ racist abuse