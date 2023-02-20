Memphis Police Say 1 Dead, 10 Injured In Overnight Shootings

TENNESSEE – The Memphis Police Department says a pair of shootings early on Sunday left one person dead and 10 injured. Police believe that the two shootings are connected.

As of late Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. Police released photos of three men who are considered persons of interest. One of the men may have been injured and in need of medical attention.

There are 3 persons of interest that investigators would like to speak w/ concerning this incident. If anyone can identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH. The individual in the blk t-shirt w/ green writing may have been injured and needs medical attention. pic.twitter.com/AcHQmOxUzU

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2023

The shootings took place in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, which is located about 10 miles south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

The first shooting occurred at the Live Lounge, a Memphis nightclub, at 12:43 a.m.. Two critically injured victims were transported to the hospital, while five others with less serious injuries were released from area hospitals later on Sunday after arriving in private vehicles.

While officers were at the first scene, they were informed of a second shooting about a mile away, where one male victim was pronounced dead and three others were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the five hospitalized victims remained in critical condition late on Sunday morning.

