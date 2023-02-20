LA Cops Fatally Shoot Man As He Charges Toward Them With a Sword

Los Angeles, California — On August 31, 2022, at approximately 6:41 AM, Century Station deputies responded to the 9200 block of Graham Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles, regarding a person with a knife call. The informant in the call stated there was male Hispanic swinging a machete and threatening employees at the business. The male was identified as 41-year-old Agustin Flores. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Flores was last seen walking south on Graham Avenue and entering a white Nissan pickup truck that was parked south of 92 nd Street.

Deputies observed Flores seated in the driver’s seat and he refused to exit his vehicle. As deputies attempted to detain him by controlling Flores’s hands and upper body, Flores punched and kicked the deputies. Fearing Flores was attempting to arm himself, the deputies let go of him and moved away from his truck. Flores armed himself with a hook sword, which he retrieved from the interior of his vehicle. Additional deputy personnel arrived on scene and assisted in detaining Flores. Deputies urged Flores to drop the sword, but he refused to comply. Flores exited his truck armed with the sword and deputies on scene deployed a TASER, 40mm Sage Deuce foam baton launcher, and stun bag shotgun.

Upon being shot with less-lethal weapons, Flores charged toward deputy personnel, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Flores was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to administer medical aid but Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. A stainless-steel hook sword, approximately 26 inches in length with an approximate 15-inch blade, was recovered at the scene. Two deputies were transported to a local medical center where they were treated for injuries sustained as a result of being in a fight with Flores.

