Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    Don Lemon Benched on Monday Over Sexist Remark Scandal, Insiders Say

    By

    REUTERS/Mike Segar

    Don Lemon will not appear Monday on CNN This Morning as his future on the show continues to be discussed at the highest levels within the network, according to two people familiar with the matter.

    Lemon, who was forced to make a groveling apology to CNN staffers on Friday after making offensive remarks about women and aging, had been scheduled to anchor This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, according to a copy of the CNN anchor schedule obtained and reviewed by Confider.

    But by Sunday afternoon a new on-air lineup schedule was sent out by CNN management that had the show being anchored by Harlow and Sara Sidner in New York with Collins in Poland, according to two people familiar with the matter.

