R.I.P. | Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd Dies 2 Weeks After He Was Shot Inside Library

TENNESSEE – According to authorities, an officer from the Memphis police department died on Saturday from injuries sustained over two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library. Officer Geoffrey Redd, aged 49, was critically injured on Feb. 2 at the Poplar-White Station Library and was taken to Regional One Health, where he passed away despite the hospital staff’s best efforts.

The department offered their condolences, saying, “Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed.” Redd had served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the police department in 2008 and also served as the security director at his church.

Mayor Jim Strickland expressed his deepest condolences to Redd’s family and his fellow Memphis police officers. He praised Redd’s dedication to public service, having served his country as a Marine and the City of Memphis for over 15 years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the library incident occurred after a man initiated a confrontation with another person. When the police officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and fired, hitting Redd. There were employees and patrons present in the library at the time, but no one else was injured.

