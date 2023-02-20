Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    R.I.P. | Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd Dies 2 Weeks After He Was Shot Inside Library

    By

    Feb 20, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    R.I.P. | Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd Dies 2 Weeks After He Was Shot Inside Library

    TENNESSEE – According to authorities, an officer from the Memphis police department died on Saturday from injuries sustained over two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library. Officer Geoffrey Redd, aged 49, was critically injured on Feb. 2 at the Poplar-White Station Library and was taken to Regional One Health, where he passed away despite the hospital staff’s best efforts.

    The department offered their condolences, saying, “Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed.” Redd had served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the police department in 2008 and also served as the security director at his church.

    Mayor Jim Strickland expressed his deepest condolences to Redd’s family and his fellow Memphis police officers. He praised Redd’s dedication to public service, having served his country as a Marine and the City of Memphis for over 15 years.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the library incident occurred after a man initiated a confrontation with another person. When the police officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and fired, hitting Redd. There were employees and patrons present in the library at the time, but no one else was injured.

    The post R.I.P. | Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd Dies 2 Weeks After He Was Shot Inside Library appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dave Hughes reveals secret feud with The Project co-host Charlie Pickering

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Four people, including a girl, are shot at the Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Lindsey Graham said it would be incredibly stupid of China to give Vladimir Putin lethal weapons to use in Ukraine

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy