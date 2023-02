Phil McCarten/Reuters

Tom Sizemore, the actor known for portraying Tom Hanks’ second-in-command in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, was in critical condition on Sunday after suffering a brain aneurysm, his representative said.

Sizemore, 61, had been hospitalized and was in a “wait and see situation,” spokesperson Charles Lago said. “His family is aware and waiting for updates,” Lago added.

Later on Sunday, Lago told NBC News that Sizemore was not responding to treatment.

