BROOKLYN – According to officials, an alligator was discovered in poor condition in Prospect Park Lake on Sunday and was subsequently rescued by park workers.

The 4-foot-long alligator was first spotted on Sunday morning, and it appeared to be very lethargic, possibly due to shock from the cold weather as it is native to warmer climates, according to a spokesperson for the Parks Department.

The alligator was transported to the Animal Care Centers and then transferred to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation. Fortunately, no one was injured during the alligator’s rescue.

“Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks—domesticated or otherwise,” a spokesperson said. “In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality.”

Officials reminded the public that releasing animals into New York City parks is illegal.

The post Alligator Found In Brooklyn Lake appeared first on Breaking911.