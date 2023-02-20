IRMO, SC – On Valentine’s Day, a stranger shot and killed a 26-year-old mother outside a Kroger grocery store in South Carolina.

According to Tyler Borys, the victim’s husband, his wife, Alexandria, was shopping with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew when an argument broke out between her and a woman identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison in the parking lot as they loaded groceries into their car.

Tyler Borys stated that the argument had either ended or his wife was walking away when Harrison allegedly shot her from behind.

Alexandria Borys was pronounced dead at the scene, and Harrison later surrendered to the Irmo Police Department.

Christina Harrison

She has been charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

In a GoFundMe page, Tyler Borys described his wife as a beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and more, and expressed that she was taken too soon.

WACH

Alexandria’s brother had died from an unrelated gunshot wound less than a week before her death.

The post ‘She was a great mother’: South Carolina Mother Shot To Death In Front of Young Children In Kroger Parking Lot appeared first on Breaking911.