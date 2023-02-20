Air traffic control has reported the sighting of a large white balloon off the coast of northeast of Hawaii on Sunday.

The Oakland Oceanic Air Traffic Control Center received a message stating that the balloon was observed over the Pacific Ocean, about 594 miles northeast of Honolulu.

The object seemed to be flying at an altitude of 40,000 to 50,000 feet, according to reports.

Pilots were advised to report if they spot the object.

Further information about the sighting is currently unavailable.

Multiple balloons have been shot down by American forces this month.

Pilots Spot 'Large White Balloon' Off Hawaii