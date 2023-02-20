Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Recap: The Most Brutal Cut to Black of the Season

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/HBO

    If you’re still reeling from the ending of last week’s episode, you’re not alone. There are a lot of character deaths in The Last of Us, but the death of Henry and Sam will always hit hard—whether you knew it was coming or not. And the audience is not the only one feeling the loss, as there is a strong sense of melancholy that hangs over this episode.

    Considering how this episode ends, I recommend a pillow to scream into. Ominous, right? Let’s dig in.

    (Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode six.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

