HOUSTON (Harris County Sheriff’s Office / News Release) – On Saturday, February 18, 2023 at approximately 10:30 PM, Officers with the Galena Park Police Department responded to a Sexual Assault of a Child and possible Shooting, at a residence in the 2000 BLK of Second Street, in the City of Galena Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with a 12 year old female who reported she was sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend and he had shot other family members inside their house.

The victim stated she picked up her 1 year old niece and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Galena Park Officers and EMS checked the residence and located 3 females, ages 19, 14, and 13 dead inside the house from apparent gunshot wounds. The 38 year old suspect was located dead in the master bedroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims’ mother was not home at the time of the shooting.

The Galena Park Police Chief contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units and requested their assistance with the investigation. The identity of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending positive identification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The post Texas Man Kills 3 Teen Girls, Including Pregnant 19-Year-Old, Before Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old: Sheriff appeared first on Breaking911.