John Oliver Nails Fox News Hosts After Bombshell Texts Revealed

After a long three-month break, John Oliver returned to HBO for his 10th season of Last Week Tonight this Sunday. And the first thing he had to talk about were the bombshell text messages that Fox News stars were sending each other in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election.

Oliver began his season premiere by sharing details of those messages, revealed in legal filings around Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network, in which hosts like Tucker Carlson called Trump’s election lies “ludicrous” and “totally off the rails.”

“Wow, if I were a Fox viewer, I’d feel pretty betrayed by that,” the host replied. “This is like finding out that Big Bird regularly texts Elmo, ‘Fuck them kids,’ and Elmo agrees.”

