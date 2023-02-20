Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    SeaWorld helicopter crash: A Current Affair’s Allison Langdon cries during a conversation with her grieving father

    By

    Feb 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    SeaWorld helicopter crash: A Current Affair’s Allison Langdon cries during a conversation with her grieving father

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The moment that brought A Current Affair host Allison Langdon to tears: The news anchor breaks down as the grieving father recounts his wife’s final moments in the SeaWorld helicopter crash, and why she didn’t get on the doomed flight of happiness

    Simon Tadros lost his wife in the SeaWorld helicopter crash
    Speak about it and his surviving son in A Current Affair
    Host Allison Langdon was moved to tears in the interview.

    By Jesse Hyland for Daily Mail Australia

    SeaWorld helicopter crash: A Current Affair’s Allison Langdon cries during a conversation with her grieving father

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Can Nigeria’s Peter Obi ride his newfound momentum all the way to presidency?

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Can Nigeria’s Peter Obi ride his newfound momentum all the way to presidency?

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    10 THINGS WE LEARNED from LaLiga

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy