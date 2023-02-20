The Man from Plains: Jimmy Carter’s Long Life in Service to America and the World

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Even though today’s national holiday is called for President’s Day, it’s not really reserved to honor every holder of that high office. Today is Washington’s birthday, as it will be on Wednesday, February 22. And that’s not George’s birthday either, because he was born on February 11. When he was 20 years old, in 1752, the old Julian calendar was changed to the current Gregorian system and 11 days were added.

